Wendell James Harper Sr.
GOLDSBORO - Wendell James Harper, Sr., 83, passed away on August 14, 2020. in Goldsboro, NC. He was the son of the late Ruth Howard Harper and Jesse W. Harper of Deep Run. Wendell graduated from Deep Run High School and The University of North Carolina School of Pharmacy. He worked for 50 years as a Registered Pharmacist in various fields of Pharmacy
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Edith Davis Harper; his son, Wendell James (Jim) Harper Jr. and wife Dana Edens Harper; two grandsons, Joshua (Josh) James Harper and William (Will) Edward Harper of Advance, NC. A sister, Carol Harper Dorsey and husband Ronald Dorsey; two sisters-in law, Ann Jones of Goldsboro NC, Jean Ellis and husband Chester Ellis of Farmville NC; brother in-law James E. Davis of Snow Hill NC and several nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Anthony Green, who helped care for him and the staff of UNC Wayne Memorial Hospital.
He loved his family and friends, the beach, sailing, traveling and his hunt for Blackbeard's Treasure.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Westview Cemetery, 917 Cleveland Drive Kinston NC. 28504 at 2:00 pm. on Saturday, August 29, 2020. With Dr. Tom Harper officiating. Visitation will follow the service.
Due to anticipation of inclement weather on Saturday please check Howard-Carter website for any changes.
Flowers are welcome or remembrances may be made to Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC. 27615.

Published in Free Press on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Westview Cemetery
