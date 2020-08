Or Copy this URL to Share

GOLDSBORO - Wendell James Harper Sr., 83, died on Aug. 14, 2020. in Goldsboro, N.C.

Graveside funeral services will be held at Westview Cemetery, 917 Cleveland Drive, Kinston, N.C. at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, with Dr. Tom Harper officiating. Visitation to follow.





