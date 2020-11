Wesley Foye, 71, of Ayden, formerly of Kinston, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 4052 NE College Street, Ayden.

Service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, at the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Chapel.

He is survived by his children.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



Published in Free Press on Nov. 18, 2020.