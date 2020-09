Wilbur Earl Grady, 74, of Kinston, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Davis Grady.

Graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home of his son, 2385 John Green Smith Road, Deep Run.

Arrangements are by Howard-Carter Funeral Home.



