Wilbur Lawrence Allio, 87, of La Grange, died Oct. 21, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 1-1:45 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home.

Wilbur is survived by his daughter, Vickie Herring and son, Everett White.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.





Published in Free Press on Oct. 24, 2020.