LAGRANGE - Harry Lee Wildon Price, 89, died Oct. 10, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Survivors include children, Kevin Price, Kim Stroud, Mark Carde.

Family will receive friends following the service.

Arrangements by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.



