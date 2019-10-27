Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wiley Ralph Tyndall. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Funeral service 4:00 PM Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 View Map Committal 11:00 AM Pinelawn Memorial Park Kinston , NC View Map Calling hours Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Mr. Wiley Ralph Tyndall, 79, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2019, at his residence in the Sandy Bottom Community. A native of Greene County, he was born Aug. 27, 1940, the son of Leonard Woodrow and Gladys Geneva Barrow Tyndall. Ralph was a graduate of the Hookerton High School and attended Atlantic Christian College.

Gifted with an outgoing personality, he was successful agent with Aflac Insurance; blessed with a quick tongue he was a natural of tobacco auctioneering, which was a love and passion of his. His auctioneering talent earned him the selection as one of the top ten fast talking auctioneers at the first World Tobacco Auctioneering Championship.

A Christian, Ralph worshiped at Webb Chapel UMC where he was a member. Additionally, he was a member of St. John Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite and a Shriner with the Lenoir County Shrine Club. He loved the Sandy Bottom Community and was an avid supporter of the Sandy Bottom VFD, where he had been made an honorary member in recognition of his contributions of time and talent to the cause and success of the department.



In addition to his mother and father, Ralph was also preceded in death by his step-father, Robert Thomas Gray.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jo Ann Dail Tyndall; daughter, Suzann Tyndall Jackson and husband, Wayne of Kinston; grandson, Wiley Jo Jackson of Shelby; sister, Pamela Gray and husband, Elton Quidley of New Bern; nieces, Gena-Robert Gray of Greensboro and Haley Moody of Kinston; a nephew, Johnnie Dail and wife, Michelle of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; and a special uncle, M. Bailey Barrow of Kinston.

Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with Reverend Rod Dorn and Reverend Dena White officiating. Committal services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston.

The family will receive friends on Sunday immediately following the service and other times at the Tyndall home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Sandy Bottom VFD, PO Box 5203, Kinston, NC 28503, The , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or Webb Chapel UMC 4478 Hwy 55 W, Kinston, NC 28504.

