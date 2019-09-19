KINSTON - Wilhemenia Scott Brown, 80, of 618 Girl Scout Road, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at home. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Augustus AME Zion Church. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. A viewing will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the Nannie D. Loftin Memorial Chapel at Loftin Memorial-J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home. She is survived by her children. Arrangements are by Loftin Memorial-J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019