Wilkie Harris, 74, of 20 Richman Plaza, Apt. 22 E., Bronx, N.Y., formerly of the Dover-Ft. Barnwell Community died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at BronxCare Health System.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bryant Family Cemetery.

She is survived her mother, Sylvia Bell Harris Ellis of Atlanta, Ga.; one daughter, Theresa Harris, Danbury, Conn.; two sons, Terry Michael Harris, Charlotte and Thomas Harris, Bronx, N.Y.; two brothers, Albert Harris, New York, N.Y. and Jesse Harris, Jonesboro, Ga.; and 15 grandchildren.

Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston.





