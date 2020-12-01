1/1
Will Rogers Sr.
KINSTON - Will Rogers Sr., 84, of Kinston, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Will is survived by his wife Mary of Kinston; four children, Clara Criste of Deep Run, Will Rogers Jr. and wife Debby of Kinston, Robbin Parker of Macclesfield and Dawn Moore and husband John of Dover; five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
In 1970, Will started Kinston Fire Extinguisher Service. Prior to that, he was a firefighter at Kinston Fire Department. The highlight of his day was greeting his customers with a new joke or story. His mission in life was to leave everyone that he met with a smile on their face and a little more happiness in their heart.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, 985 NC-11, Pink Hill, NC.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com

Published in Free Press on Dec. 1, 2020.
