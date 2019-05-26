Willard Chesney Stallings
Willard Chesney Stallings, 96, of Kinston, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home He served in the United States Navy during World War II on the USS Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hattie Smith Stallings; father, Johnny Lemual Stallings; stepmother, Maybell Stallings; son, Dennis Wayne Stallings; granddaughters, Michelle Katzenberger and Lynn Rhodes; sister, Eula May Tilghman and brothers, J.L. Stallings and James Stallings.
Left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 74 years, Valera Carter Stallings; son, Willard C. Stallings, Jr. and wife Joyce, Albert Ray Stallings and wife Laura; grandchildren, Willard Stallings III and wife Paige, Dennise Stallings, Scott Stallings, Sara Andrews and husband Steve, Jonathan Stallings, Colby Stallings, Erica Rouse, R.J. Smith, Jonah Stallings; great grandchildren, Seth Katzenberger, Sarah Katzenberger, Samantha Katzenberger, Shane Katzenberger, Jordan Stallings, Nick Stallings, Bryant Stallings, Jonah Stallings, Harrison Rhodes, Alexie Stallings, Corbin Stallings, Bailey Rouse, Finn Andrews, Greyson Andrews, Elliot Cate Andrews; great great grandchildren, Brayden Katzenberger.
Funeral service will be held 6:00 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Truett officiating. Visitation will follow the funeral service. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Westview Cemetery Military Rites.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Free Press on May 26, 2019