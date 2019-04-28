Send Flowers Obituary



LA GRANGE-Rev. Willard Colie Sr., 88, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

A graveside service to celebrate Willard's life will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery.

Willard is survived by his wife, Mary Hutton Colie; and six children.

Family and friends will be received Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at

www.rousefh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Published in Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019

