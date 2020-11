LA GRANGE - William Alton Sutton, 85, of 2549 Promise Land Road, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Snow Hill.

Graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 from St. Matthews Church Cemetery, in La Grange. He is survived by one brother, Adrow Sutton of Kinston.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



Published in Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020.