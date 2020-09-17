1/1
William Alvin Tilghman Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINSTON - William Alvin Tilghman, Sr., 84, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare. He was born in Lenoir County on June 28, 1936, the son of the late Wade Hampton and Ruby Clark Tilghman. He was predeceased by six siblings, Dorothy Cooke, Shirley Clark, Mary LeMay, Hilda Banks, Ruby Lee Jackson and Wade Hampton Tilghman, Jr.
Bill was a retired farmer and vegetable grower since the early 90's. He was a vendor at the Lenoir County Farmers' Market until September 2019. He loved the earth and took pride in growing things. He loved the neighborhood and was always checking on his neighbors. He also loved people, talking and finding out about them; he never met a stranger. Bill was a lifelong member of Southwest Christian Church where he served as Deacon and Trustee and served on the Lenoir County Farm Bureau Board of Directors.
Bill's family meant a great deal to him. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Barwick Tilghman; two sons, William A. "Bill" Tilghman, Jr., Keith W. Tilghman and wife, Sarah; two grandchildren, Anna C. Tilghman and Wade B. Tilghman; two sisters, Delia Alcock and Nettie Tilghman and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. A private burial will be held with Pastor Chad Penhorwood officiating.
The family would like to express their grateful appreciation to Dr. Cox, Dr. Watson, Dr. Moore, Dr. Luka, Dr. Gallaher, Dr. Kenneth Johnson, Dr. Pradeep Arumugham and all his nurses on the fourth floor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southwest Christian Church, 890 Neuse Rd., Kinston, NC 28501 or the Lenoir Hospital Foundation, 100 Airport Rd., Kinston, NC 28501.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
Bill, after getting used to me selling honey at the farmers market awhile, would open work with, "what's up, Trouble?" It didn't take long before I happily returned, "what's up, Trouble?"
I am very sad to hear about Bill's aka 'Trouble's' passing. I hope his loved ones will accept my sincere condolences on their loss.
Karen Mulcahy
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved