William Austin Vandivere
William Austin Vandivere, 95, and a long-time resident of Kinston, North Carolina, passed away on November 2, 2020. Bill and his wife Alice moved to a Kinston in early 1978 and attended St Mary's Episcopal Church. In 2018, Bill and Alice moved to South Riding Virginia to live with their daughter and her husband. Bill served honorably in the US Army and landed on Omaha Beach D Day plus six. He was wounded and later commissioned as a First Lieutenant. Bill was kind to everyone he met, and well loved by his family and friends. He earned his black belt in Tae Kwon Do at the age of 88. He and Alice both shared a strong faith in God. He is survived by his son, William Benton Vandivere, daughter Karen Vandivere Loftus, three grandchildren that he adored, Finlay, Rosemary and Abigail, and three great grandchildren, Samuel, Joseph and Braden.
Bill and Alice's lives will be celebrated at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on January 16, 2021.


Published in Free Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
