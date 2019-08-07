GRIFTON - Bill Koonce, Sr., 90, of Grifton passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, after suffering a stroke on Saturday, August 3rd. Bill served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Bill worked for DuPont for 38 years until he retired. He was a loving father, grandfather, cousin, and friend. He lived a remarkable life and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Powell Dew officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery. Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Koonce Laiche; mother, Ethel Lee Koonce; father, Elijah Benjamin Koonce; brothers, Leadrew "Red" Koonce and Frank Koonce; cousins, Peggy Ouwens and Jessie Ray Koonce; and special friends, Harry and Margie Rogers. He is survived by his sons, Bill Koonce, Jr., Jay Koonce and wife Shirlene; granddaughter, Amy Whitfield; cousins, Otis and Becky Marshburn, Doc and Marie Marshburn; and loving ex-wife, Faye "Charlie" Bollinger Koonce. The family will receive visitors at his home in Grifton. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 7, 2019