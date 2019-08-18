|
|
William (Bill) Herring Jr. passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019 at age 74.
A small private service surrounded by his family will be held according to his wishes.
Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Joy Herring, his children, Sonia Myers and husband, Joshua Myers, David Herring, Chris Dail and wife, April Dail, Jason Dail and wife, Erin Dail. Bill will also be remembered by his grandchildren, Lily, Audrey, Mason, Owen and Harper to which he was such a great inspiration. Bill treasured the many relationships within the local community, especially family friends Kathe Sowers and Judy Smith.
Bill had a lifelong love of animals and is survived by his loving dogs Zoey, Flossy, Delta and Cricket. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local animal .
"A Splendid Torch"
"I want to be thoroughly used up when I die, for the harder I work, the more I live. I rejoice in life for its own sake. Life is no 'brief candle' to me. It is sort of a splendid torch which I have got hold of for the moment, and I want to make it burn as brightly as possible before handing it on to future generations."
By: George Bernard Shaw
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
