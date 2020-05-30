William Briley "Billy" Smith III
KINSTON - William Briley "Billy" Smith III passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II, was a founding member of the Wyse Fork Volunteer Fire Department, and was a lifelong farmer. After retiring from farming, he worked with the Jones County ABC Board. He was a member of Armenia Christian Church and loved his church family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather; and set the precedent of always putting family first.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Briley Smith II and Laura Taylor Smith; wife, Vivian "Carrol" Sumrell Smith and daughter, Brenda Smith Taylor; siblings, George Smith, Hazel Smith Marcom, Charles Smith, Bruce Miller, and Robert Miller.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Peggy Smith Mallard and husband Bill; and son, William "Briley" Smith IV and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Marenda Everett and husband Ernie; Blake Taylor and wife Tonya; Chad Barwick and wife Nicole; Josh Barwick and wife Candice; Allison Siebel, Emily Smith and Caroline Smith; great-grandchildren, Courtney Taylor, Jackson Rogers, Christopher Rogers, Emmie Rogers, Isabel Siebel, William Siebel, Braelyn Barwick, Tinsley Barwick and Grey Barwick; many special nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Loved ones are welcome to pay final respects at Howard-Carter Funeral home Friday from noon - 4:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Armenia Christian Church, 1817 Highway 70-E, Kinston, NC 28501 and Wyse Fork Volunteer Fire Department, 6936 Wyse Fork Road, Dover NC 28526 .
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.



Published in Free Press on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
