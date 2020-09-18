William Daniel "Dan" Gardner Jr., 80, of 6906 Pitt Street, Grifton, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Burial will follow in Ayden Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Wall Gardner of the home; two sons, William Daniel Gardner III of Ayden and Ernest Gardner of Grifton; one daughter, Anita Gardner-Cox of Grifton; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held two hours before the service at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, check with the family to make sure you are invited. Masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.



