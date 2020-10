William Earl Dixon, 79, of Oklahoma City, Okla., formerly of Grifton, died Sept. 26, 2020.

Service will be held noon Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 from the Robert Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow in the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro. Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 from the chapel.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



