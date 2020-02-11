KINSTON - William Earl Dunn, 71, of Kinston passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 48 years, Bettie W. Dunn of the home; sons, Chris Dunn and wife Sheila, of Kinston, Russell Dunn and wife Kamie, of Kinston; grandchildren, Spencer Dunn, Blake Dunn, Nick Waitt and Megan Jones; great-grandchildren, Macy and Grayson; sisters, Peggy Moore Eubanks of Kinston and Gladys Parker of Ayden; along with numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Garner Funeral Home with the Rev. Brian Rogers officiating. Visitation will follow after the funeral service. Burial will be held at noon on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 11, 2020