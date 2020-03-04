POLLOCKSVILLE - William Earl Foskey Jr., 71, of 150 Acorn Lane, Pollocksville died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at his residence.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
His funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Northwest A Conference Tabernacle, 1124 Ten Mile Fork Road, Trenton. Burial will follow at the Haiti Cemetery, Trenton.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Foskey of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 4, 2020