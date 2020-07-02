1/1
William Earl Miller
AYDEN - William Earl Miller, 78, passed away peacefully on June 29. 2020. Born in Kinston, NC on August 15, 1941, William was a graduate of Grifton High School. Pursuing a variety of interests with a diverse working life as a Grifton businessman, William owned the Fifty Plus service station and the Red and White grocery store. He ended his career in the grocery business with Harris Supermarket.
William had a love for classic cars, history, Fox News, NASCAR, renovation projects and traveling to the Virginia mountains with his wife Mary. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and proudly served his country with the Army National Guard. Forever a great storyteller, he had a witty and charming personality that could soften the hardest of hearts. His heart was kind. This kindness shone through as a devoted and wonderful caretaker for his wife the last 10 years of her life.
William is survived by his daughter, Sandra Farmer of Winterville, NC; son, Mike Tripp and his wife, Lee of Staunton, Virginia; Crystal Lynch, and her husband, Arnold of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren, Jessica Setzer and husband Kelly, Haley Lynch, Amy Tripp, Abi Tripp, Ali Lynch; sister, Melinda Donaldson and husband Dennis; and devoted companion, Nugget. William was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, father, Kirby, step-mother, Jean, sisters, Grace Thaxton, Etta Bauer, brothers, Bobby, and Billy Miller, son-in-law, Russell Farmer, granddaughter, Ashley Farmer, and great-granddaughter, Pailyn Setzer.
A special thank you to Dr. Lara Surles, and the other doctors who played a role in the care for William until his passing, also including his caregivers. Because of this group effort, William was able to live the last days of his life at home, which is where he was most happy.
A graveside service celebrating William's life will be held at 11AM, Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2000 Cannon Price Road, Grifton, NC. The family will receive family and friends immediately following the service at the graveside. Anyone that would like to pay their respects prior to the funeral may visit Farmville Funeral Home, Thursday, July 2, 2020 between 11AM-5PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ashley Farmer Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 3985, Greenville, NC 27836.
Arrangements by Farmville Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.

Published in Free Press on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC 27828
(252) 753-3400
