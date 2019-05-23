BEULAVILLE - William Earl Spell, 84, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville. Interment will follow in East Duplin Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 12:30-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Survivors include his wife, Blanchie T. Spell of Beulaville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cedar Fork Church Building Fund, 668 Cedar Fork Rd. Beulaville, NC 28518. Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Free Press on May 23, 2019