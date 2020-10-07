SNOW HILL - Mr. William Earl Sugg Sr., age 79, passed away Sunday evening, October 4, 2020, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville. A native of Greene County, he was born November 1, 1940, the son of Earl Bryant Sugg and Louise Fisher Sugg.
William graduated from Hookerton High School where he was credited as a senior with the motto "make the best better"; a trait and characteristic he practiced throughout his life. He took great pride in maintaining an immaculate home, spotless yard, and raising a beautiful and bountiful garden each spring and summer. Among his favorite past times were camping trips at Kerr Lake where he enjoyed casting a line and fishing. Such an avid fisherman, especially for Rock, he was dubbed with the handle "Hardrock". Many family trips were taken to Kerr Lake where lasting memories were created with both his children and grandchildren; his early life love of fast cars was replaced with a love of boats for fishing and entertaining his family.
William retired from E.I. DuPont in Kinston following a career that spanned more than 37 years. Three days prior to his death, he and his wife, Annette, celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary and even in the depths of illness and medication, he remembered the occasion having the nurses place a call for him to speak to her that very morning.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved and devoted wife, Annette Barrow Sugg of the home; daughter, Lisa Sugg Gay of Walnut Creek; son, William Earl "Rusty" Sugg, Jr and wife, Jenny of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Ty "Aubrey" Gay, Jr and wife, Michele of LaGrange and Andrew "Blake" Gay of Walnut Creek; a great-grandchild, Maebrey Anna Gay; sisters, Marjorie Sugg Jones of Snow Hill, Elizabeth Sugg Hunt of Wilkesboro, and Jean Sugg of New Bern; and his faithful companion and golden retriever, Beau.
A graveside service will be held 4 PM Wednesday, October 7th, at the Rainbow Cemetery with Reverend Tyler Moore, Pastor of Rainbow UMC, officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the Sugg residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Rainbow UMC, c/o Ray Pridgen, 704 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences may be made at www.taylor-tyson.com