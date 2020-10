William Edward Kornegay, 98, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at home.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. Viewing will be from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.





