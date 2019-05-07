OWENSBORO, KY – William Elwood Jones, Sr., 76, of Owensboro, KY, formerly of Albertson, N.C., passed away on Friday, January 11, 2019 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born August 18, 1942 in Duplin County, N.C. to the late William Coy and Lela Quinn Jones. Elwood was retired from farming and loved collecting old model cars, watching the Andy Griffith shows, and playing bingo. He also enjoyed eating at J.D.'s Restaurant in Owensboro, walking, and going to the beach in North Carolina. Elwood was also preceded in death by his son, William Elwood Jones, Jr. and a sister, Margie Howard. Surviving are his daughter, Nancy Jones and husband Mike, of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Michael Jones of Murray, KY and Jenna Jones of Owensboro; a sister, Audrey Dail of Sanford, N.C.; nephews, David (Nancy) Howard of Pink Hill, N.C., Kenny (Debbie) Dail of Sanford, and Gene Howard of Deep Run, N.C., and numerous other loved ones. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 18, at Gray Branch Church in Deep Run officiated by Dr. Kenny Dail, his nephew. There will be visitation after 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. A private burial will be held. Memories and condolences for the family of Elwood Jones may be shared at www.glenncares.com Arrangements are by Glenn Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on May 7, 2019