GRIFTON - William Daniel "Dan" Gardner Jr., 80, of Grifton died Sept. 16, 2020.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden with burial following at Ayden Cemetery.

Survivors include wife, Juanita Wall Gardner of the home; sons, William Daniel Gardner III of Ayden, Ernest Gardner; daughter, Anita Gardner-Cox, both of Grifton.

Viewing will be two hours before the service. Masks required.





