My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the entire Spruill family. Mr Spruill will be missed. If you did not know, Mr and Mrs Spruill were the couple that all the children and young adults loved in the neighborhood. They would always buy whatever the school or scouts had us selling. They were free with great advice and were always available for a quick chat or some a smile and a wave as my friends and I walked or drove by.

Elizabeth Chantry

Neighbor