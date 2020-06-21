William Hampton Spruill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Hampton Spruill, 101, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home in Kinston, NC with his family by his side. He was the son of Hampton Spruill and Daisy Berry Spruill of Oriental, NC who predeceased him along with his 5 brothers and sisters. Bill is also predeceased by his beloved wife, Mildred.
Bill studied mechanical engineering at NC State. He served his country in the US Navy 1944-1946. He was on the team to open the Kinston Dupont plant in 1953, working there for 30 years. Bill's great loves were his wife Mildred, his daughters and their families, and all things mechanical.
Bill is survived by daughters, Ann Whitley of Garner. NC, Billie Best (Phil) of Crozet, VA, and Gay Jordan (Miller) of Charlotte, NC. Grandchildren are Susan Whitley Burns, Mike Whitley, Karen Whitley Butler, Mark Best, Will Best, and Andrew Jordan. Great-grandchildren are Charlie Beth Burns, Chase Burns, Kaci Butler, Greylyn Jordan, and Elliot Best.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, especially Eula Dixon and Charmaine Dixon.
Due to the Coronavirus, a private graveside service is planned for immediate family only. The family asks that people please maintain their distance and not actively visit the family home. Condolences are appreciated and may be posted on the funeral home website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, a local Food Bank, or the donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be
expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 20, 2020
My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the entire Spruill family. Mr Spruill will be missed. If you did not know, Mr and Mrs Spruill were the couple that all the children and young adults loved in the neighborhood. They would always buy whatever the school or scouts had us selling. They were free with great advice and were always available for a quick chat or some a smile and a wave as my friends and I walked or drove by.
Elizabeth Chantry
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved