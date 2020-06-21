William Hampton Spruill, 101, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home in Kinston, NC with his family by his side. He was the son of Hampton Spruill and Daisy Berry Spruill of Oriental, NC who predeceased him along with his 5 brothers and sisters. Bill is also predeceased by his beloved wife, Mildred.
Bill studied mechanical engineering at NC State. He served his country in the US Navy 1944-1946. He was on the team to open the Kinston Dupont plant in 1953, working there for 30 years. Bill's great loves were his wife Mildred, his daughters and their families, and all things mechanical.
Bill is survived by daughters, Ann Whitley of Garner. NC, Billie Best (Phil) of Crozet, VA, and Gay Jordan (Miller) of Charlotte, NC. Grandchildren are Susan Whitley Burns, Mike Whitley, Karen Whitley Butler, Mark Best, Will Best, and Andrew Jordan. Great-grandchildren are Charlie Beth Burns, Chase Burns, Kaci Butler, Greylyn Jordan, and Elliot Best.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, especially Eula Dixon and Charmaine Dixon.
Due to the Coronavirus, a private graveside service is planned for immediate family only. The family asks that people please maintain their distance and not actively visit the family home. Condolences are appreciated and may be posted on the funeral home website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, a local Food Bank, or the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 21, 2020.