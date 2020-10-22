1/1
William Harold "Bill-Hillbilly" Hill
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Harold "Bill – Hillbilly" Hill, 74, of Deep Run passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Carolina East Medical Center. He was born on January 12, 1947 in Lenoir County to the late Lynwood Hill and Ruth Whaley.
He proudly served his country as a Sgt in the United States Army and enjoyed spending his free time with his family, friends, and cats. He had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bill was a champion shag dancer, taking pleasure in listening to the easy melodies of beach music. He was also the original grill master, an animal whisperer, and loved to watch sports, namely football, Nascar, and baseball, cars, and family gatherings.
William is lovingly survived by his wife, Joan Holland Hill of the home; daughter Wendi Lauer of Apex; sons, Scott Hill of Deep Run, Tyler Hill and wife Stephani, of Clayton; sister Debbie Foss and husband Craig, of LaGrange; grandchildren William Scott Hill, Jr., McKenzie Hill, Brayden Hill, Avery Lauer, and Megan Lauer. Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved