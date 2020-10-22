William Harold "Bill – Hillbilly" Hill, 74, of Deep Run passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Carolina East Medical Center. He was born on January 12, 1947 in Lenoir County to the late Lynwood Hill and Ruth Whaley.
He proudly served his country as a Sgt in the United States Army and enjoyed spending his free time with his family, friends, and cats. He had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bill was a champion shag dancer, taking pleasure in listening to the easy melodies of beach music. He was also the original grill master, an animal whisperer, and loved to watch sports, namely football, Nascar, and baseball, cars, and family gatherings.
William is lovingly survived by his wife, Joan Holland Hill of the home; daughter Wendi Lauer of Apex; sons, Scott Hill of Deep Run, Tyler Hill and wife Stephani, of Clayton; sister Debbie Foss and husband Craig, of LaGrange; grandchildren William Scott Hill, Jr., McKenzie Hill, Brayden Hill, Avery Lauer, and Megan Lauer. Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
