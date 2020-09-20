1/
William "Bill" Howard
Dr. William (Bill) Howard, 88, son of the late Cecil F. Howard and Essie Mae Howard Edwards, passed away on August 29, 2020 at his home in San Luis Obispo, California. Upon graduating from high school in his hometown of Pink Hill, N.C., he joined the Air Force and served his country stateside during the Korean War. Bill went on to graduate from the University of Denver with a Bachelor's Degree in history and philosophy and a Master's Degree in geography, prior to receiving his PhD. from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland in Geography and Urban Planning. He held faculty positions at the University of Denver, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, and California Polytechnic State University until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Zeljka; son, Wade; daughter, Lori; and grandson Connor. He is also survived by two sisters, Nancy H. Gladson of Kinston and Bette H. Smith (Albert) of Emerald Isle; and brother, Cecil F. Howard (Ruth) of Panama City, Fla. He was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Patsy Howard of Kenansville; brother-in-law, J. D. Gladson and a niece, Yvonne Sanderson.
Bill is also survived by five nephews, Johnnie Gladson, Howard Gladson, Robert Glenn Elmore, Paul Addison Elmore, and Louis Howard and families.
Announcement by Pink Hill Funeral Home.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
