William Howard "Sonny" Dove
William "Sonny" Howard Dove, 76, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence.
Due to the limited space in the church and COVID 19 mandates the service will be shown on Oscars Facebook page and spccnb.org.
A viewing will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
The private funeral mass is 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3005 Country Club Rd., New Bern. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Eloise Teel Dove of the home; daughter, Tiffany D. Dove and sons, Victor J. Dove, Juleon H. Dove, all of New Bern; three grandchildren; step-daughters, Kendra Adams and Nicole Bagley; sisters, Dorothy Dove and Jonetta Eileen Dove; one brother, Monroe Hassell.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Free Press on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
JUL
12
Viewing
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
