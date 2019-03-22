PINK HILL - William Kevin Mobley, 46, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, followed by visitation, at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11a.m. at East Duplin Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his parents, Joyce and Mike Holmes of Calypso and his children. Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 22, 2019