William Lee Garvin
William Lee Garvin, 60, of Snow Hill, died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A walk-in viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Please utilize side chapel doors from viewing, wear a face mask, and practice social distancing for both the viewing and funeral.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Delight Cemetery.
Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.

Published in Free Press on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
