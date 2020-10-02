William Lee Garvin, 60, of Snow Hill, died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A walk-in viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Please utilize side chapel doors from viewing, wear a face mask, and practice social distancing for both the viewing and funeral.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Delight Cemetery.

Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store