William Louis O'Neal
WASHINTON, DC - William Louis O'Neal, 76, of Washington, D.C., died Sunday Aug. 23, 2020. Funeral service will be held Monday Aug. 31, 2020 1:00 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second St., Ayden, N.C. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery in Winterville, N.C.
O'Neal attended South Ayden High School and worked as a mechanic until he retired in 2010.
O'Neal is survived by three sons, Jonathan O'Neal of Kingsland, Ga., Linwood E. Lovitt of Ayden, N.C., and Donnell L. O'Neal of Washington, D.C.
Viewing will be held Monday Aug. 31, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in Free Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
