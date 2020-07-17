1/
William Obieze Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Obieze Johnson, 66, of Greenville, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia,, Pa.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens in Greenville. Viewing is 3-6 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Masks and social distance is required in accordance with Covid 19 mandates.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1028
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved