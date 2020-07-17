William Obieze Johnson, 66, of Greenville, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia,, Pa.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens in Greenville. Viewing is 3-6 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Masks and social distance is required in accordance with Covid 19 mandates.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store