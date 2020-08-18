William Preston "Press" Graham, 86, of 502 W. James Street, LaGrange, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Wayne Memorial HealthCare in Goldsboro will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at United American Free Will Baptist Tabernacle, Kinston. Entombment will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston with military honors.

He is survived by his children.

A walk through viewing will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.





