KINSTON - William Ralph Taylor, Jr., 93, of Kinston passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center. Ralph was born August 14, 1925 to William Ralph Taylor, Sr. and Bertha Beasley Taylor. Those who knew Ralph Jr. would say that he was a kind, gentle and humble man. Ralph was a life time farmer, Charter Board Member of North Lenoir Water Corporation and Elder of Airy Grove Christian Church. Ralph was a WWII Navy Veteran; he served the Lenoir County ASCS Committee for a number of years. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mildred Taylor; daughter Johnnie Marie Taylor; son Richard H. Taylor; stepsister Marie Chadwick Whitehead; stepbrothers, Ed Chadwick and Cleber Chadwick; and stepmother, Daisy Parker Chadwick Taylor. Ralph is survived by a son, Ralph Fleming Taylor and wife Suzan; grandson, Brandon Scott Harris, and granddaughter, Marie Elizabeth Taylor all of Kinston. Two sisters, Edna T. Gower of Kinston and Jean T. Robertson and husband William (Bill) Robertson of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and stepsisters, Reba, Ella and Jackie. Funeral services will be at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home with Pastor Nelson Killingsworth officiating. Visitation will follow the funeral service. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Maplewood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Airy Grove Church, 1014 Taylor Heath Road, Kinston, NC 28501. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on May 8, 2019