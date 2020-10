Or Copy this URL to Share

LAGRANGE - William Hardy Sutton, 92, died Oct. 11, 2020.

Survivors include wife, Peggy Sutton; and children, Margie Johnson, Sheldon Sutton, Michele Davidson.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.



