DEEP RUN - Tommy Harper, 54, of Deep Run, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, William Harper and step-father, Adolph Harper. Tommy is survived by his children, Damon Futrell, Josh Harper and Jordan Harper; mother, Isabelle Harper; sister, Amy H. Hill; brother, David Harper; and two grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to David Harper, 1525 Acadia Street, Durham, NC 27701, trustee for Tommy's children's education fund. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Unity FWB Church. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
(252) 568-3184
Published in Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019