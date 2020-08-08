1/1
William Todd Summerlin
KINSTON – William "Todd" Summerlin, 56, passed away at UNC Hospice House.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 3 pm in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
Todd, son of the late George and Connie Summerlin, was a native of Wayne County. A graduate of West Carteret High School, he served in the Army National Guard. For a number of years, he owned Todd's Tile in Morehead City and Wilmington. He also was a commercial fisherman and was co-captain with his father. Todd was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sallie and David Summerlin and Mary M. and John Walton; a niece, Kari Summerlin Elwart; and his best friend and canine companion, Decoy.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Philyaw; grandson, Ryan Philyaw; sisters, Cissy Kennedy (Bernie) and Shannon Summerlin (Walter); brothers, Jeffrey Summerlin and Eddie Summerlin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses, 702 N. Queen St., Kinston, NC 28501.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.



Published in Free Press on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
Edwards Funeral Home
AUG
9
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
