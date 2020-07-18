Willie Andrew "Mickey" Wilkes, 56, of La Grange, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston.

A public viewing will be conducted on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. in the Britt Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery, 295 West James Street, La Grange. Interment will follow the service. The family members and friend will assemble in the parking lot of the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. in preparation for the funeral procession.

Arrangements are by Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, La Grange.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store