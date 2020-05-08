Willie Daniel Thigpen

Service Information
Don Brown Funeral Home
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC
28513
(252)-746-3133
Viewing
Saturday, May 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Don Brown Funeral Home
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Don Brown Funeral Home
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Willie Daniel Thigpen, 84, of 3743 King Cross Road, Greenville, died Monday, April 27, 2020.
Funeral service will be held Saturday May 9, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden. Burial will follow in St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Falkland.
Viewing will be held Saturday May 9, 2020 from noon to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, the governor has asked that all gatherings only have 50 people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited. According to the governor's policy, please wear masks when attending the service.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on May 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.