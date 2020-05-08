Willie Daniel Thigpen, 84, of 3743 King Cross Road, Greenville, died Monday, April 27, 2020.
Funeral service will be held Saturday May 9, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden. Burial will follow in St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Falkland.
Viewing will be held Saturday May 9, 2020 from noon to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, the governor has asked that all gatherings only have 50 people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited. According to the governor's policy, please wear masks when attending the service.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on May 8, 2020