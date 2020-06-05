Willie Earl Bynum
Willie Earl Bynum, 72, of Hookerton, died on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Delight Cemetery in Walstonburg. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please practice social distancing. During the walkthrough viewing, only 10 people view at one time.
Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.

Published in Free Press on Jun. 5, 2020.
