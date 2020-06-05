Willie Earl Bynum, 72, of Hookerton, died on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Delight Cemetery in Walstonburg. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please practice social distancing. During the walkthrough viewing, only 10 people view at one time.

Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.



