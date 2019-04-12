UPPER MARLBORO, MD - Willie Earl Chapman, 65, formerly of Kinston, died Saturday, March 30, 2019. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Grainger Chapel COC-DOC Church. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Chapman of the home; one daughter, Tenia Pritchard of Maryland; two sisters, Lois Chapman and Suejette Chapman Burney of Kinston; and one brother, David (Elywanda) Chapman of Mitchellville, Md. Visitation will be from 4 to 7pm Friday, April 12, 2019 from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. R. Swinson Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
