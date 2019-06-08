KINSTON - Willie Frederick Graham, 67, of 207 Lee St., died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Greater Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Kinston. Interment will follow in the Climent C. Mills Veterans Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday, June 8 from 4-7 p.m. with the family present to receive relatives and friends from 4-5 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home, Inc. He is survived by his wife, Linda Koonce Graham. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on June 8, 2019