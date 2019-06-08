Willie Frederick Graham (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Frederick Graham.
Service Information
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC
28501
(252)-523-1028
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Greater Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
311 East Street
Kinston, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KINSTON - Willie Frederick Graham, 67, of 207 Lee St., died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Greater Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Kinston. Interment will follow in the Climent C. Mills Veterans Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday, June 8 from 4-7 p.m. with the family present to receive relatives and friends from 4-5 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home, Inc. He is survived by his wife, Linda Koonce Graham. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on June 8, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.