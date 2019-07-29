Willie "Bud" Grady

LA GRANGE - Willie "Bud" Grady, 91, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Saint Rest United Holiness Church, 305 Boundary Street, La Grange. Interment will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, in the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 164 Longs Plant Farm Road, Goldsboro. Family members and friends will assemble in the parking lot at the funeral home, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange, at 8:45 a.m. in preparation for the funeral procession to the cemetery.
Arrangements are by Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, La Grange.
bullet World War II
