Willie James Hutchins Jr., 56, formerly of Kinston, NC, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden. He is survived by his mother, Ethel Hutchins of Virginia Beach, VA; sisters, Esther Denise Patrick of Virginia Beach, VA and Gloria Jackson of Stanford, CT. Mills Funeral Home are entrusted with his funeral arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 10, 2019