Willie James Hutchins Jr.

Service Information
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC
28501
(252)-523-1028
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
View Map
Obituary
Willie James Hutchins Jr., 56, formerly of Kinston, NC, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden. He is survived by his mother, Ethel Hutchins of Virginia Beach, VA; sisters, Esther Denise Patrick of Virginia Beach, VA and Gloria Jackson of Stanford, CT. Mills Funeral Home are entrusted with his funeral arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 10, 2019
