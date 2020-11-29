1/
Willie Johnson
Willie Johnson, 69, of 64 Exum Lane, Maury, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Snow Hill Cemetery in Snow Hill.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Exum Johnson of the home; mother, Thelma Sumter of Santee, S.C.; three sons, James Cornelius Johnson of Columbia, S.C., Lynn Cornell Exum of Orrum and JC Walton Jr. of Nashville, Tenn.; one daughter, Kenisha Lashonda Hill of Ayden; three brothers, Tyrone Johnson and James Johnson Jr., both of Queens, N.Y. and Percy Johnson of New Jersey; six sisters, Earla Walter and Gwendolyn Sheppard, both of Queens, N.Y., Waver White, Gwendolyn Goodwin, Phelawn Pelzer and Laverne White, all of Santee, S.C.; 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.

Published in Free Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Snow Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Don Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
252-746-3133
