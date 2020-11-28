Willie Johnson, 69, of 64 Exum Lane, Maury, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Snow Hill Cemetery in Snow Hill.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Exum Johnson of the home; mother, Thelma Sumter of Santee, S.C.; three sons, James Cornelius Johnson of Columbia, S.C., Lynn Cornell Exum of Orrum and JC Walton Jr. of Nashville, Tenn.; one daughter, Kenisha Lashonda Hill of Ayden; three brothers, Tyrone Johnson and James Johnson Jr., both of Queens, N.Y. and Percy Johnson of New Jersey; six sisters, Earla Walter and Gwendolyn Sheppard, both of Queens, N.Y., Waver White, Gwendolyn Goodwin, Phelawn Pelzer and Laverne White, all of Santee, S.C.; 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store